ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — A.O. Smith announced the addition of the Cyclone® XL to its high-efficiency commercial gas water heating line. Cyclone XL operates at 1 MMBtuh with a smaller footprint than two current Cyclone 500,000 Btuh units. A 750,000 Btuh Cyclone XL model is also available.

Ideal for large commercial applications, such as hotels, health care facilities, multifamily housing complexes, stadiums, convention centers, and high-rises, the new Cyclone XL adjusts the firing rate to meet demand, further increasing efficiency and cost savings.

“For more than 20 years, Cyclone products have been the benchmark for commercial water heaters, blazing a trail for the innovation we still build on today,” said Matt Schulz, senior manager for commercial new product development at A.O. Smith. “The introduction of Cyclone XL provides customers with the same high-efficiency, cutting-edge technology available in current Cyclone models but with increased input options and expanded use of applications.”

Cyclone XL also features a unique dual stainless-steel heat exchange system, providing a two-step heat transfer process that delivers thermal efficiencies of 97%. Intelligent Demand Response (IDR) automatically adjusts the differential set point to increase availability of hot water during large demand periods. A.O. Smith’s PermaGlas® glass-lining provides superior corrosion-resistance for the stainless-steel heat exchange system and for the 119-gallon, ASME-certified storage tank.

The iCOMM™ connectivity platform comes standard with each model and provides remote monitoring, control of the set point and differential, and run history for each connected unit through the optional A.O. Smith app. The technology also provides detailed diagnostic fault notifications and fault histories to help minimize downtime for repairs and reduce lost revenue caused by service interruptions. For more information, visit www.hotwater.com.