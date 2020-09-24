SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck recently expanded its louver manufacturing capacity with a new 120,000-square-foot facility at its Shelby, North Carolina, campus. The expansion significantly increases Greenheck’s overall louver manufacturing footprint and supports the company’s focus on continuous improvement and growth.

“Despite the economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are humbled by the continued demand for Greenheck louvers and remain committed to reinvesting in the company now and in the future,” said Dave Kallstrom, president of operations, Greenheck.

The Shelby louver plant includes an advanced, high-performance paint line along with manufacturing technologies optimized for quick and efficient louver production. High-volume products are currently being manufactured with additional models and accessories being added in the coming months.

“This expansion positions us to continue leading the industry by delivering on our commitment to high-performance, quality products with short lead times and on-time deliveries,” said Jackson Smith, general manager, architectural products, Greenheck. For more information visit www.greenheck.com.