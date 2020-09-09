The Hannibal School District in Hannibal, Missouri, was in dire need of a comfort facelift. The high school, built in 1933, had some significant plumbing needs and lacked an efficient heating system. Windows were decrepit and needed to be replaced. Existing boilers at the middle and high school were more than 50 years old and operated at one speed: extremely hot.

In early 2019, district officials approached the community for a tax levy that would fund a new HVAC system, replacement windows, water supply pipes, an upgraded electrical service, and more.

On April 2, 2019, the community voted and overwhelmingly approved the measure, 2,453 to 455.

Shortly thereafter, the district selected Integrated Facility Services along with prime energy services contractor, Performance Services Inc. to complete a $4.9 million HVAC renovation project.

Under Performance Services’ direction, IFS designed and installed a completely new HVAC and controls system to improve comfort for Hannibal High School’s more than 1,000 students.

Despite the large scope of the project and a condensed schedule, IFS successfully installed 52 heat pumps, 10 rooftop units (RTUs), two chillers, one fluid cooler, seven boilers, 27 fan terminal units, 30 dual duct boxes, and all pumps, peripherals, and controls in less than 12 weeks.

One of the primary project challenges was installing extensive ductwork and equipment within the 90-year-old high school building without changing any of the structural work. Under the direction of Performance Services, IFS was able to establish duct paths from each HVAC unit to provide fresh air for 43 classrooms while minimizing the number of chase walls that were required to conceal the ductwork.

In addition, IFS reduced the install time of the piping fittings that serve all 52 water-source heat pumps by using Victaulic and ProPress fittings. Victaulic’s virtual design team created a 3-D scan of the boiler room and provided cut sheets for more than 150 custom fittings.

As part of Performance Service’s energy savings contract, IFS selected equipment with integrated BACnet interfaces so that Performance Services and IFS control engineers can monitor and control equipment remotely and effectively without the added cost of additional controls. Performance Services and IFS’ standard control sequences include energy-saving measures such as optimum start and stop, demand limits and resets, as well as night setup and setback.

Phase 2 of the school district’s multimillion dollar renovation project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 26, just in time for the start of the 2021 school year.

“If you walked through the cafeteria this week you would have known there is new air (conditioning) because it was almost cold,” said district business manager Rich Stilley during a July 2020 meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education. “They are just finishing up the drywall in the handicap restroom on the first floor. If there is any blessing to be had with COVID it is that we got started early. I am amazingly pleased with where we are.”