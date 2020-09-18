SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s new ceiling radiation damper model CRD-320WT, combined with select models of Greenheck ceiling exhaust bathroom fans, adds even more code-compliant options for wood truss applications. The CRD-320WT damper is UL-approved for use in 20 different one-hour combustible, UL-rated, ceiling/floor assemblies. The damper can be factory-mounted to one of seven Greenheck SP-B ceiling exhaust fans (size 50-200 cfm) or two low-profile SP-L fans (size 50-80 cfm) when required in a ceiling installation. The combined unit is shipped ready to install eliminating field assembly for fast, easy installation. The CRD-320WT ceiling radiation damper combined with SP-B or SP-L bathroom fans, AMCA-certified for Air and Sound Performance, are ideal for multifamily structures, condos, hotels, hospitals, and schools. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.