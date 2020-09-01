What are engineers making time to read? Here is the five-item punch list of the most popular news articles, features, and columns at ESmagazine.com. 

  1. 2020 Commercial Comfort Products of the Year 
  2. Circulation of Conditioned Air in the Era of COVID-19 
  3. HVAC Design in Commercial Buildings to Mitigate COVID-19: Improve Filtration, Don’t Increase Ventilation 
  4. Probing the Effectiveness of ANSI/ASHRAE/IES Standard 90.1 
  5. What’s Next for HVAC? 