GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The new HZ700 louver from Ruskin® is a 7-inch-deep louver comprised of two pieces, a 4-inch horizontal front and a 3-inch vertical rear louver. The HZ700 was designed for applications needing a horizontal blade appearance but a vertical blade level of performance.

“Ruskin designed the HZ700 based off customer feedback,” said Jay Ramkumar, director of louver sales at Ruskin. “Our representatives and their customers, including architects, engineers, contractors, and building owners, sought a 7-inch louver with extreme performance abilities. This new model not only meets those expectations but exceeds competitive louvers by offering an option with a high level of water and enhanced missile protection. The HZ700 is engineered for economy and high performance to satisfy our customers’ needs.”

The HZ700 meets Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) 550 and AMCA 540 standards for enhanced protection and has a low pressure drop, which delivers energy savings. It can be paired with equipment that requires high energy filters, resulting in improved air quality in critical facilities. The high-velocity wind-driven rain qualification allows the HZ700 to be used in essential facilities, such as hospitals, where high air quality is necessary in extreme weather. The visible mullion construction and horizontal front blade construction makes the louver aesthetically appealing and high performing.

Ruskin offers the HZ700 with a full suite of options. For more information, visit www.ruskin.com/model/hz700.