WATERTOWN, Mass. — Bosch Thermotechnology’s Bosch Tronic 3000 is a series of electric instantaneous water heaters that drastically minimize the wait time for hot water in light-commercial applications. The new series includes four new models and marks the first step toward Bosch’s planned cutting-edge, new dynamic electric instantaneous water heater portfolio.

The Bosch Tronic 3000 is designed for easy installation directly at the point of use, eliminating the wait time for endless, instantaneously heated hot water. The Bosch Tronic 3000 is flow activated and, depending on the unit, can be triggered with as little as 0.3-0.7 gpm. The unit conserves energy by automatically shutting off when the water flow ceases.

Bosch Tronic 3000 features a dynamic design that can be rotated in any orientation for easy installation regardless of the location of the connecting water pipes. This provides versatile, 360-degree installation options that contractors will love while allowing wholesalers to reduce their total number of SKUs to stock.

The Bosch Tronic 3000 has a roundagon design allowing it to be in-style and seamlessly blend into any space. This clean design also means it’s simple to use with no interface or complicated controls for its user. The Bosch Tronic 3000 is ideal for most any project and stands apart from other models on the market due to its compact, lightweight, and space-saving features.

Additionally, the Bosch Tronic 3000 features an LED light that illuminates to indicate water is running. This makes it easy for installers or service technicians to tell that the unit is working and the power is on.

“We set out to create an electric water heater that eliminated some of the most common problems in light commercial applications - having complicated installations and lacking unlimited, instant hot water,” said Dan Moffroid, director of product management. “The Bosch Tronic 3000 solves both of those issues, and the 360-degree install provides engineers, specifiers, and plumbers a simplified installation and easy hot water access.”

Depending on its intended application, the Bosch Tronic 3000 comes in four models with various power inputs to ensure that buyers have proper model selection for adequate outlet water temperature. Varying in their technical specifications, the product range includes the US3-2R, US4-2R, US7-2R, and US9-2R models.

The Bosch Tronic 3000 is designed for light commercial applications, like restaurants, airports, hotels, offices, gas stations, doctor’s offices, warehouses, stadiums, and more. The Bosch Tronic 3000 is also compatible with residential use where thermostatic temperature control is not required, like in fixed-flow applications and applications with mixing valves.

The Bosch Tronic 3000 holds a number of certifications, including the cUL499 (electric heating appliances) USA/CA, the low lead certification (NSF/ANSI 372) -IAPMO USA, the ANSI Z21.20/ CSA C22.2 No 64 USA/CA, and more. The Bosch Tronic 3000 also holds an IPX4 certification, and regardless of the product’s orientation, protects against moisture and dust and minimizes potential risks.

For more information, visit https://www.bosch-thermotechnology.us/us/en/ocs/residential/tronic-3000-1098974-p/.