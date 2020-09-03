LAS VEGAS — Parametrix has acquired Las Vegas-based Civil FX, a company that blends civil engineering with visualization and immersive reality. The acquisition will expand the firm’s visualization as well as augmented and virtual reality service offerings for use in planning, stakeholder engagement, design, and construction management. Civil FX will operate as a division of Parametrix.

Parametrix is a 100% employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental sciences firm headquartered in Seattle with 13 offices across the western U.S., including a presence in Las Vegas.

Civil FX was founded in 2014 and has served public and private clients in Nevada, California, Arizona, and Florida. The firm specializes in 3D visualization and simulation for transportation planning, design, and construction projects. They offer interactive applications and renderings, flyover animations, and 3D modeling to communicate project design, traffic flow, and safety as well as roadway alignment and structures.

“Together with Civil FX, we’re expanding our depth of services to the communities and clients we serve,” said Jeff Peacock, P.E., CEO, Parametrix. “We’re thrilled to combine Parametrix’s capabilities with Civil FX’s value-added visualization and simulation expertise to provide best in class service to our clients.”

“This merger represents an incredible opportunity to combine our industry leading interactive visualization with a forward thinking and experienced engineering and leadership team,” said Sam Lytle, owner, Civil FX. “Not only will Parametrix offer access to new geographical markets, but this merger will also allow our team to build upon our technical expertise in 3D visualization into new areas including BIM, photogrammetry, and LiDAR.”

For more information, visit www.parametrix.com.