MUNICH — Siemens is extending its drive portfolio in the safety extra-low-voltage range for 24-48V EC motors by introducing a new servo drive system named Simatic Micro-Drive. The new system with UL and CE marked components consists of the PDC (Profidrive Control) servo drive in conjunction with a flexible range of motors and connecting cables from product partners.

Simple connectivity to Simatic programmable logic controllers (PLCs) helps significantly reduce the engineering workload, while integration into Siemens automation technology via its TIA Portal makes for simple commissioning and servicing. Attributes such as smart encoders and one-button tuning add to its plug-and-play startup. Communication takes place over Profinet using Profisafe and Profidrive profiles. The new Safety Integrated function safely limited torque (SLT) limits torque by monitoring motor current in running operation.

The Simatic Micro-Drive will offer units from 100 watts to 1 kilowatt and allow side-by-side rail mounting. The Micro-Drive PDC is available in a standard (only hardwired Safe Torque Off (STO) and fail-safe version. STO, SS1, SLT, SLS, and SSM Safety Integrated functions are included with the Micro-Drive F variant. TIA Portal can be used to activate the safety functions with a Fail-safe PLC via PROFIsafe. Operating data can be transmitted directly to the controller from the Micro-Drive and transferred to Cloud-based platforms such as MindSphere over MindConnect.

To address its customers’ requirements with maximum flexibility, Siemens utilizes product partnerships with companies such as Dunkermotoren, ebm-pabst, Harting, and KnorrTec when it comes to the motors and cables used with Micro-Drive. The servo drive system is suited to a wide range of diverse applications such as precise positioning, shuttles for storage and retrieval machines or warehousing systems, automatic guided vehicle systems (AGVs) and medical technology. For more information, visit http://usa.siemens.com/micro-drive.