OSLO, Norway — Airthings, a manufacturer of indoor air quality and producer of radon and indoor air quality monitors, has acquired Airtight, a Norwegian proptech company that develops smart sensor technology to significantly reduce energy waste from buildings. With the acquisition, Airthings emerges as a dominant market leader in helping businesses around the world use air quality and environmental data to improve energy efficiency, comfort, and to ensure a healthy, productive indoor environment.

Individuals spend more than 90% of our time indoors, where the air is often anywhere from five times to 100 times more polluted than even the lowest quality outdoor air. In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has thrust the issues of personal health and environmental sustainability into the spotlight, technology that can improve the everyday wellness of our homes, workplaces, and public spaces has never been in higher demand. By acquiring Airtight,

Airthings can now provide customers with the previously untapped capability to address both air quality and energy efficiency in buildings through one combined solution.

“Together with Airtight, we can now offer an all-in-one solution to our customers, which not only monitors and identifies potential issues but also solves them, while simultaneous helping our planet,” said Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. “Thanks to Airtight’s patented technology, we’re fully equipped to help our customers achieve a balance between occupant health and operational bottom lines while reducing the global carbon footprint. This partnership will be a win-win for both our clients and the world.”

Technology for a better planet

Airtight’s patented proptech technology monitors air pressure in buildings and uses cloud-based algorithms to dynamically control ventilation systems. This can reduce radon levels, prevent moisture and extend the lifetime of buildings while minimizing energy waste and optimizing indoor comfort.

“Buildings consume 40% of the world’s energy and of that more than 12% leaks into thin air,” said Per Magne Helseth, CEO of Airtight. Our goal is to be in every building and cut global energy consumption by 5%. Airthings is well-aligned with our vision, and their complementary technology and global presence will enable us to reach our goal faster.”

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International

Energy Agency (IEA) identified ‘building airtightness’ as the most cost-efficient way to reduce

CO₂ emissions and energy usage. Most of the buildings that will be in use by 2050 are already built. With long lifespans, optimizing energy usage and indoor air in buildings is a cost-effective way to significantly reduce unnecessary carbon emissions. Airtight’s customers, which include

ISS Facility Services, KLP, and Intertek, among others, experience energy reductions and significantly more stable indoor temperatures. This results in increased occupant comfort. For more information, visit www.airthings.com.