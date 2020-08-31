TANEYTOWN, Md. — EVAPCO’s AT Atlas counterflow cooling towers are designed in large, pre-assembled modules for ease of rigging and installation. The AT Atlas is unmatched in Cooling Technology Institute (CTI)-certified capacity per cell.

The Atlas’ modular concept and superior performance are ideally suited to projects at or above 4,000 ton. Atlas systems require fewer cells to achieve high cooling capacities, reducing the need for piping and electrical connections by up to 50%.

Atlas series cooling towers range in capacity from 1,484-2,386 nominal tons per cell, providing more cooling capacity per cell, while requiring less fan power per ton of cooling.

Available in Type 304 or Type 316 stainless steel, including the entire basin, support structure, vertical columns, louver frames, and plenum. Site installation supervision is available from factory-trained technicians. For more information, visit www.evapco.com.