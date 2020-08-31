LAKE MARY, Fla. — FARO Technologies Inc., a manufacturer of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for 3D metrology; architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); and public safety analytics, announced it has acquired Advanced Technical Solutions in Scandinavia AB (“ATS”), a Swedish-based manufacturer of 3D digital twin solution technologies.

Founded in 1990, ATS has had particular success in the automotive space, where the firm has agreements in place with several well-known global automotive manufacturers. The acquisition will integrate ATS software and proprietary Traceable 3D system, which enables highly accurate and repeatable 3D scans into the FARO Webshare Cloud platform. ATS’ system connects the physical to the digital world and is expected to bolster FARO’s ability to improve customers’ time to decision with 10-times faster 3D imaging at up to 1mm accuracy.

“We believe this acquisition enables FARO with differentiated accuracy and speed, which we believe will accelerate the adoption of digital twin technology,” said Michael Burger, president and CEO, FARO. “High accuracy 3D digital twin simulations allow capital intensive industries such as automotive and aerospace to meaningfully reduce their time to market and cost. I welcome the ATS team into FARO and believe they will help accelerate our strategic objective of increasing cloud based subscription offerings in this sizable market.”

Göran L. Bergqvist, CEO, ATS, added, “The ATS team is thrilled to join a 40-year global leader like FARO. FARO’s technology and market presence provides the springboard to the market adoption of Traceable 3D.”

Bergqvist, who co-founded ATS, will continue to lead the ATS operation. The ATS Swedish facility will also act as a Nordic sales and service center for FARO. For more information, visit www.faro.com.