WASHINGTON — Michael Drummond has joined WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, as a director in the firm’s national environmental process and policy practice.

Drummond brings more than 16 years of professional experience and extensive work with federal environmental reviews and approvals of infrastructure projects, including the past nine years with the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

In his new position, Drummond will provide strategic advice to clients across all sectors on infrastructure development, positioning projects to successfully navigate the federal permitting and approval process. He will help drive the growth of the firm’s national environmental process and policy practice into new sectors, such as renewable energy.

“Michael’s addition to the team helps cement our national environmental process and policy Practice as an industry leader,” said Eric Beightel, vice president and managing director of the national environmental process and policy practice at WSP. “His experience at the highest levels of government with his unique understanding of process, policy, and politics will help our clients deliver their projects faster with more predictable timelines.”

Prior to joining WSP, Drummond was the deputy associate director for National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) oversight at the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), where he helped draft the first comprehensive update to CEQ’s NEPA implementing regulations in over 40 years.

Additionally, Drummond served as liaison to numerous interagency bodies supporting environmental permitting reform. He led the development of the first government-wide reports on timelines for completing environmental studies and provided training to federal staff across multiple agencies on NEPA policy and compliance.

Drummond led the development of the Unified Federal Review process, a memorandum of understanding for disaster recovery coordination signed by 11 federal departments and provided technical assistance to Congressional committees regarding environmental permitting legislation, including Title 41 of the FAST Act.

Drummond holds a bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College and a juris doctorate from the University of Washington School of Law. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.