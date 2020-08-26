LISLE, Ill. — Bowman Consulting Group is pleased to announce that Greg Stukel, P.E. is joining Bowman as a principal, civil engineer, and key leader for the Lisle and Chicago offices.

Stukel has been hired to play a significant role in business development, participate in the company's Illinois Tollway initiatives, and provide design plan quality assurance leadership.

“We welcome Greg to the Bowman Team,” said Jeff Druckman, senior vice president, Bowman Consulting. “He brings with him a vast knowledge of the industry and top-level experience in delivering critical engineering projects on time, within scope and budget.”

Stukel spent the last 30-plus years of his career in transportation. He recently retired as the deputy chief of program controls/systems integrity at the Illinois Tollway, where he played an integral role in the development and implementation of the Tollway’s $14 billion, 15-year Move Illinois program and the $5.3 billion, five-year Congestion Relief program. His major accomplishments also include the delivery of the $500 million facility reconstruction program to update the Tollway’s maintenance facilities and the $60 million per year Systemwide program to keep the Tollway’s infrastructure in good condition.

At the Tollway, he was involved with every corridor of the 294-mile system, including roads, bridges, toll collection, and procurement. He was responsible for delivering the recent improvements to the Reagan Memorial Tollway, Veterans Memorial Tollway, Edens Spur, North and South Tri-State Tollways, and the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. In addition, he was involved with the delivery of the $3.4 billion Elgin O’Hare Western Access project.

“I’m excited to work with quality like-minded professionals and bring my knowledge and experience to the Bowman Team,” said Stukel.

Stukel has a strong commitment to quality as demonstrated by his chair role on the C5 (Construction Contract Cost Change Committee) and Errors and Omissions Committee; he also assisted in the development and implementation of ISO procedures as well as standards, specifications, and guidelines.

He has coordinated with consultants, contractors, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County and many municipalities and cities. He has a working relationship with the Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association (IRTBA) and American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

Stukel earned bachelor and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Purdue University. He is a registered professional engineer in Illinois and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. In 2014, he was the recipient of the Illinois Chapter ASCE Government Civil Engineer of the Year award. For more information, visit www.bowmanconsulting.com.