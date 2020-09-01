For years, the city of Center Line utilized unit heaters to heat its fire station. Center Line is located just north of Detroit, so the brutally cold winter months created a challenge to effectively heat the facility. This was especially true when firefighters returned from answering a call to a fire or emergency request.

The ceilings in the fire station are approximately 30 feet tall, which is where the unit heaters were located. When firetrucks and emergency vehicles returned from a call, the large doors would have to stay open while the vehicles were re-staged in the facility to prepare for the next call. During this time, the cold winter air would rush in and drop the temperature in the building close to what the outdoor temperature was. This was a major problem for firefighters, as the unit heaters would take 20 minutes or more to bring the facility back to a comfortable temperature. They were forced to clean the equipment while wearing their heavy protective winter coats and turnout gear just to stay warm.

The city wanted to create a better working environment for their hard-working people.

Fast-forward to today. Now, the city of Center Line uses High Temperature Heating and Ventilating (HTHV) technology to heat its fire department facility. In doing so, they have a heating technology that has a much higher discharge temperature (160°F) than that of the old unit heaters. The HTHV units also help to de-stratify the air — something a unit heater simply cannot do. This helps bring the warm air to the floor without the need for additional destratification fans. The shorter heat-recovery time allows the facility to return to the set temperature on the thermostat much faster. This gives firefighters the opportunity to clean their vehicles and equipment in a comfortable working environment without wearing their heavy protective winter coats.

HTHV units are also designed to provide 100% outside ventilation air in the shoulder seasons when heating or cooling is not required, but fresh air is desired. This is accomplished by operating the units in fan-only mode.

After operating the units for the first full winter season, the Center Line city council realized there was another benefit to using HTHV. In addition to a better working environment for the city’s hard-working firefighters, the department’s gas utility bills had decreased by 20%. This decrease was a benefit to the city as it provided a faster return on investment on the HTHV units. So, HTHV was a win-win for the city, the firefighters, and even the comptroller.

Cambridge Air Solutions HTHV Technology

10 models ranging from 1,200-14,380 cfm;

160°F maximum rise and discharge temperatures provides energy efficiency;

Exceeds the U.S. DOE’s 90% high-efficiency gas fired technology standards;

Up to 3.2m Btu/hr.;

A high 10:1 induction air-mixing ratio minimizes stratification;

100% outside air provides superior ventilation and IAQ;

Blow-through space heating technology provides maximum amount of Btu per cfm;

Improved air temperature uniformity due to superior destratification without supplemental fans; and

92% ultra-high efficiency resulting in energy savings and better indoor comfort.

If heating a high bay building is a concern, HTHV technology is the most energy-efficient solution for these types of structures. To learn more about the energy efficiency and destratification of HTHV technology, visit www.cambridgeair.com.