SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck has introduced two new heavy-duty industrial control dampers for high temperature applications. Models HCD-324 and HCD-524 feature a high temperature blade design to control airflow and provide shutoff in industrial process systems. Model HCD-324 has a pressure rating up to 25 in. wg and velocity rating up to 5,000 fpm. Model HCD-524 has a pressure rating up to 45 in. wg and velocity rating up to 5,000 fpm. Both models have a temperature rating of minus 40°F to 1,000°. A variety of optional features make models HCD-324 and HCD-524 extremely versatile allowing the dampers to be tailored to the application. A wide range of actuators are also available for both models. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.
HCD-324 and -325 Industrial High Temperature Control Dampers – Greenheck
August 21, 2020
