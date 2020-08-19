ARLINGTON, Va. — Stephen Yurek, president and CEO, Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), and Greg Picker, executive director, Refrigerants Australia, signed a collaboration agreement on Aug. 3 to further enhance an already robust, collaborative relationship. The agreement will ensure consistent collaboration between the organizations; promote the art and science of HVACR and water heating; and promote the contributions of the industry’s products, standards, certification, and policy positions to society and toward a cleaner environment. Through the activities outlined in the agreement, Refrigerants Australia and AHRI will promote the development of a closer relationship between the Australian and North American HVACR and water heating industries. For more information, visit www.ahrinet.org.