DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo is proud to be one of the 18 major donors to the ASHRAE Global Headquarters Renovation Project. Belimo donated some of its most technologically advanced HVAC field devices, including more than 100 valves. Products were chosen for their high performance and BACnet communication for their data sharing capabilities and seamless controller integration.

• Belimo Energy Valves IoT pressure independent valve utilizes advanced cloud-based analytics to leverage system data to provide energy savings and the most efficient system operation.

• Belimo Clear Edge™, an analytic data device that automatically discovers, captures, and analyzes system data from multiple Energy Valves in the building via BACnet.

• Pressure Independent Valves to maximize available energy savings of variable flow pumping systems and address unique control challenges.

• Six-way Pressure Independent Valves have the functionality of up to four two-way control valves and two balancing valves saving material and installation time.

• Belimo’s 100th million actuator assembled on the advanced Butterfly Valve is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) and BACnet communications capabilities

• Globe Valves with a soft seat design to provide ANSI Class VI leakage rating and improved rangeability of 100:1 offers greater flow control.

Belimo’s innovative solutions provide comfort, energy efficiency, safety, ease of installation, and less maintenance for buildings and long-term reliability.

“Belimo is excited to be supporting ASHRAE’s Global Headquarters Renovation Project and is pleased to see a wide variety of our products helping the project meet its goal of net-zero energy,” said James Furlong, President Belimo Americas.

The renovation project is expected to be completed by late summer with a move in October 2020. For more information, visit www.belimo.com.