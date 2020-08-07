Kentucky Proud Park, the home of UK baseball, has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its environmental performance and sustainable design.

The LEED rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes, and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained, and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. Kentucky Proud Park is the third UK Athletics facility to be certified, joining Kroger Field and the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

"Kentucky Proud Park is one of the most outstanding venues in college baseball, both in its amenities and in the sustainability of its design and construction," said Mitch Barnhart, athletics director, University of Kentucky. "We are proud to see that fact recognized with LEED certification and thankful to our construction partners who made that possible."

UK worked with RossTarrant Architects and associate architect HNTB as well as consultant Staggs and Fisher, Brown + Kubican, Technical Design Group, CMTA, and Ballpark Design Associates, to design a ballpark for new game-day fan experiences and training facilities for student athletes. Congleton-Hacker Company was the construction manager for Kentucky Proud Park.

"UK Athletics and the university have been great partners for sustainable design,” said Greg Hosfield, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, project manager, RossTarrant Architects. “Kentucky Proud Park is the third Athletics project in a row to achieve LEED certification. LEED accreditation was important to the university, and it is great to see the stadium reducing energy use on campus. We hope to see more home runs each year for the Cats."

Kentucky Proud Park achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality. Water saving efforts reduced annual potable water use by 30%. Energy consumption cost reductions are estimated to be 31.7% savings. Excellence in construction waste management resulted in diverting 75.56% of on-site generated construction waste from landfills. Recycled materials are used in 30.61% of the total building materials (by value) and 42.73% of the total building materials (by value) includes products and materials made and extracted within 500 miles of Kentucky Proud Park.

Construction was completed on Kentucky Proud Park prior to the 2019 season after groundbreaking in 2017. Complete with permanent seating for 2,500 as well as stone terraces, grass berms, and a 360-degree concourse that bring its regular-season capacity to approximately 5,000, Kentucky Proud Park's team areas give players and coaches everything they need to succeed while creating an ideal place for fans to support them. For more information, visit www.ukathletics.com.