PITTSBURGH — Fox Chapel-based Claitman Engineering Associates Inc. has acquired Blawnox-based Lovorn Engineering Associates LLC.

The deal brings the combined company to 27 total employees and an expected annual revenue of $4 million, according to Kelsey Crossey, assistant business manager of Lovorn Engineering Associates.

“Claitman Engineering believes that growing our practice will allow us the opportunity to provide more depth and a wider array of services,” the companies wrote in a letter to their clients. "LEA has extensive experience in the design of health care facilities, and this is a market that we will be actively pursuing along with the telecom, institutional, commercial, light industrial and K-12 work that both companies have performed in the past.”

Crossey said LEA’s owners are nearing retirement but did not want to dissolve the company. Rather, she said they chose to combine with the nearby Claitman Engineering Associates, which is interested in using the company’s contacts and knowledge in the health care and hospital field. For more information, visit www.claitman.com.