MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Logical Systems, LLC (LSI) is pleased to welcome Chris Harvey as its newest senior controls lead. Harvey will be responsible for overseeing a variety of LSI’s high-level process control engineering endeavors, including the design and optimization of processes from the ground up. In addition, he will be involved with control program creation, implementation, project management, and even business development.

Prior to joining LSI, Harvey served as senior project manager-engineer for Molson Coors, a worldwide brewing company. During his time at Molson Coors, he served in multiple leadership positions, providing technical guidance during the development, implementation, and conversion phases of the company’s more complex brewing system projects. Harvey brings more than 30 years of engineering, process control, and brewing industry experience to LSI’s team.

“Chris is an industry veteran with an in-depth knowledge of brewing systems,” said Nick Riggio, president, LSI. “On our team, I have no doubt his expertise in process control will significantly benefit our customers.”

