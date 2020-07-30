Watts has announced the launch of SpecHUB, a comprehensive new one-stop project specification tool and the latest addition to their engineering planning resources.

SpecHUB helps engineers, architects, and design-build contractors specify and select Watts products, create submittal packages and plumbing schedules, and easily share project information with colleagues.

SpecHUB enables users to:

• Save time researching products with instant access to all the product information engineers, architects, and contractors need;

• Save time creating written specs, plumbing schedules, BIM files, submittals, and more;

• Specify and select Watts products according to building requirements and codes; and

• Share project information and product selections easily with colleagues.

For more information, visit www.watts.com/spechub.