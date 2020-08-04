ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — RSES is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved eLearning platform at www.rsesonline.training. The site was launched in part as an effort to upgrade its current e-learning offerings but also in response to the current pandemic and need for a more immersive learning experience for contractors, technicians, and facility managers.

In its first incarnation, the RSES e-learning platform currently offers a handful of e-learning products, including:

• Hydrocarbon Safety — This is a narrated online presentation that follows the RSES Hydrocarbon Refrigerants study guide for service technicians. A certificate test assesses a learners understanding of the materials and a certificate of completion for 8 CEHs/0.8 CEUs is available after the successful completion of the quiz.

• Technical/Manufacturer Webinars — Presented by some of the industry's most sought-after technical experts, sessions range from basic to advanced on topics spanning the HVACR spectrum. Each webinar includes a 60-70 minute webinar along with a 10-question quiz. A certificate of completion for 1 CEH/0.1 CEU is available after the successful completion of the quiz.

• CEH Corner — Each course offers a downloadable PDF of an RSES Journal article along with a 10-question quiz that, if successfully completed, will distribute a certificate of completion for 1 CEH/0.1 CEU.

• NATE Online Prep — This online training course consists of videos that parallel the chapters in the Preparing for the NATE Exam: Core Essentials and includes end-of-chapter quizzes and a practice exam covering all the chapters to complete before taking your exam with NATE. A certificate of completion for 4 CEHs/0.4 CEUs is available after the successful completion of the course and final exam. Coming Soon: NATE Prep Online: Air Conditioning and Heat Pumps and NATE Prep Online: Gas (Air) Heating.

• Free Resources—RSES has assembled several free webinars for learners to peruse. However, we plan to add additional webinars, Service Application Manual (SAM) Chapters, also known as the oldest living oldest “living” HVACR reference manual available, and RSES Journal articles to this section regularly so check back often.

RSES’ Technical Institute Manuals 1, 2, and 3 will soon be released for the first time in an eLearning version. RSES is additionally working to release a bundled, monthly and annual subscription service model for regularly updated HVACR courses for both Members and non-members, alike. For more information, visit our website at www.rses.org.