PHOENIX — SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Samantha Spadaro as a director of business development in the firm’s Phoenix office. In her new position, Spadaro will work to enhance the firm’s presence in the Rocky Mountain region focusing on the health care, science, and technology sectors.

“Samantha is passionate about building authentic relationships and understanding each client’s unique perspective, business goals, and challenges,” said Brad Woodman, director of SmithGroup’s Phoenix and Denver offices. “She is an ideal partner for science and technology and health care business leaders who are seeking integrated and strategic design solutions to keep them ahead of the curve.”

Samantha will team with Craig Passey, health care studio leader in Phoenix; Brenna Costello, health care studio leader in Denver; Stephanie Mitrovic, science and technology studio leader; and Chad Schleicher, director of business development, to develop and maintain key relationships with business leaders, real estate developers, and other clients in the Rocky Mountain region. SmithGroup’s health care and science & technology clients in the region include Banner Health, Mountain Park Health Center, Caris Life Sciences, the University of Arizona, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Most recently, Spadaro was an account executive for a staffing and recruiting agency where she focused on developing key relationships with aerospace, semiconductor, and manufacturing business leaders in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

Spadaro graduated with dual bachelor’s degrees in sociology and communication from Arizona State University. She is an active member of the Phoenix chapter of Startup Grind, a community of startup founders and entrepreneurs. A native of Stamford, Connecticut, she currently resides in Phoenix. For more information, visit www.smithgroup.com.