DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo is excited to announce the release of new Room Sensors, which complement the existing sensor product range. The Belimo Room Sensors measure temperature, humidity, and CO 2 in a wall-mounted design offering high accuracy and fast response. The sensors are maintenance-free and provide long-term reliability for a comfortable room environment. Integrated with Near Field Communication (NFC) allows for fast programming, commissioning, and troubleshooting with the Belimo Assistant App and a smartphone. The product series consists of Temperature, Temperature with Setpoint, Temperature and Humidity, and Temperature, Relative Humidity, and CO₂. Key features include:

• Unique housing with a spring-loaded removable terminal block that saves wiring time and ensures reliable contact.

• Humidity output is configurable as relative humidity (rH) or dew point conforming to ASHRAE 62.1 to prevent humidity and moisture problems.

• A low wall coupling factor provides accurate room temperature measurement that is not affected by the wall temperature.

• A discrete manual push button is standard on all passive sensors.

• A PC board cover plate offers additional protection from mechanical damage, dust, and vibration.

• Self-calibrating, dual-channel, CO 2 technology is beneficial for buildings occupied 24/7.

• NFC allows fast programming.

“Belimo room sensors deliver high accuracy and fast response,” said Eddie Kelley, sensors product specialist, Belimo. “The housing design features a spring-loaded removable terminal block that will ensure contact and saves installers wiring time.”

