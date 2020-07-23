In a move designed to strengthen its design capabilities and services, Johnson Controls recently acquired Termo Aire, a Costa Rican engineering consulting company that offers services to more than 20 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

The deal expands the Johnson Controls Sales Support CoE global Network of 1,600 professionals. This will also leverage Termo Aire’s mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), LEED, HVAC, and fire protection capabilities as well as its team of more than 40 professionals with experience in energy consulting and other specialized engineering services.

“I am pleased to announce that the Johnson Controls Sales Support CoE Network has completed the acquisition process of Termo Aire, a leading provider of MEP services in Costa Rica, with operations in Mexico and Panama,” said Daryl Haga, vice president, global centers, sales support, Johnson Controls. “This merger with Termo Aire further strengthens our Center of Excellence network and our position in the MEP market.”

With more than 30 years of operation, Termo Aire has delivered solutions amounting to an area of over 16 million square meters in a variety of sectors including hospitality, retail, office and financial, multifamily and residential, industrial, free trade zones, and data centers, with a strong track record on core quality principles, engineering excellence, integrity, and a focus on community.

The Circuito CoE and Termo Aire started their business relationship in 1996, one year after Termo Aire’s foundation, and, since then, have joined forces to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions throughout the world. A part of the Johnson Controls growth strategy, this new business will continue to position our brand and implement solutions not only to the Latin American market but also to other regions across the globe.

“As with all important business decisions, we will work closely with our clients, partners, and employees to make the integration process as smooth as possible,” said Daryl. “Our greatest assets have always been our people and by joining forces we have an even better future together.”