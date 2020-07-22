NEW YORK CITY — With his promotion to national markets director for transportation, Michael Mangione will be expanding his leadership responsibilities at WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

Mangione, who also currently serves as the national highway/bridge director for WSP, will work with all market leaders to develop and drive growth strategies, position WSP for major opportunities, and encourage two essential facets of our culture — collaboration and technical excellence. He will also coordinate with and support regional managers, business development directors, area managers, and project managers to win work, deliver projects, and recruit industry-best talent.

Mangione joined the firm in 1995 and most recently has led WSP’s highway, bridge mobility operations, and tolling business as the national highway/bridge director. He will continue to serve in this leadership role while expanding his responsibilities to oversee all WSP transportation sectors.

Mangione has served in several business management and technical leadership positions throughout his career at WSP, providing him with the right experience to develop the relationships to excel as the firm’s national markets director.

“Mike has led successful geographic expansion, business development, and diversification initiatives over the past 25 years and has built enduring client relationships through effective project delivery as a trusted advisor to our clients,” said Joe Pulicare, president of transportation at WSP USA. “This appointment aligns with our strategy to implement a market-focused business approach to foster growth and provide new opportunities for our staff.”

Mangione has served multiple transportation leadership and technical roles since joining WSP, including managing the firm’s Briarcliff, New York, office, where he oversaw approximately 200 staff working on highway, bridge, tolling, and transportation projects. Prior to joining WSP he was an engineer with a large U.S. engineering company.

Mangione has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in structural engineering from Manhattan College. He is a licensed professional engineer in 13 states. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.