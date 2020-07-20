ASHRAE Honors Devin Abellon with Hightower Tech Achievement Award

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Devin Abellon, P.E., business development manager for engineering services at Uponor North America, was recently named the recipient of the 2019-2020 George B. Hightower Technical Achievement Award. Presented on May 28 during the 2020 ASHRAE Annual Conference (held virtually this year), the award recognizes excellence in volunteer, leadership, and service to the organization’s technical committees, technical groups, and technical research groups.

Abellon was cited for his significant contributions to ASHRAE and TC 6.5 over the past four years in his work as TC 6.5 programs subcommittee chair. From 2015-2018, Abellon chaired six ASHRAE seminars and a panel discussion with 16. In 2019, he chaired the radiant heating and cooling track at the Annual Conference in Kansas City, which featured 39 presentations in 12 seminars. As TC 6.5 handbook chair, Abellon recently developed a comprehensive plan for a consolidated handbook chapter on radiant heating and cooling.

“I am honored to be receiving the Hightower award,” says Abellon. “It is truly a testament to the hard work of all the dedicated members of TC 6.5, as well as to Uponor’s continued support of ASHRAE and its efforts to improve the built environment through smarter, more sustainable technologies and design.”

For more information, visit www.uponor.com.