ASHRAE Announces Memorandum of Understanding with NYSERDA

ATLANTA — ASHRAE and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalizing the organizations’ strategic partnership.

The MOU was signed by Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E., 2020-2021 ASHRAE president, and Doreen M. Harris, acting president, NYSERDA, on July 9. The agreement defines parameters on how the two organizations will develop and provide safe building occupancy guidelines following the spread of COVID-19, including building readiness and reopening guidance, sustainable development practices, and associated training.

NYSERDA and ASHRAE will work cooperatively to improve the design and application of efficient and low carbon HVACR technologies and their application in New York State.

“ASHRAE has taken a leadership role in providing technical resources to help protect the health and safety of building occupants as we start the transition into a post-COVID-19 environment,” said Gulledge. “Our partnership with NYSERDA will leverage the collective strength of both organizations as we implement innovative energy management and indoor air quality practices to address today’s building challenges.”

Harris added, “New York is building back better under Governor Cuomo’s unwavering leadership by advancing a framework to address some of society’s most pressing health and climate issues. Through this groundbreaking partnership with ASHRAE, we will advance statewide change with cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions while reducing the overall carbon footprint of New York’s building stock and prioritizing human health and safe indoor air quality.”

The MOU includes, but is not limited to, the following goals:

• The development and/or utilization of existing research, resources, guidance manuals, training, and best practices on minimizing airborne pathogen exposure through improved indoor air quality, ventilation, and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation for buildings to enable safe reopening and operation.

• The development of job/task specific contractor and building safety guidelines to minimize airborne pathogen exposure.

• The development of guidance documents on carbon neutral buildings, building electrification, carbon emission load calculations, and clean geothermal district systems.

• The development and/or delivery of new or existing ASHRAE professional training on the application of codes, standards, guidance documents, manuals and tools.

For more information, visit www.ashrae.org/COVID19.