BACnet International Achieves IACET Accreditation

ATLANTA — BACnet International is proud to announce that it has recently gained IACET accreditation and now issues continuing education units (CEUs) for all its courses offered through the BACnet Institute (TBI). Professional development hour (PDH) credits are also available for all courses. TBI is an online learning site that provides free courses and other educational resources to assist in the understanding and successful implementation of the BACnet standard (Building Automation and Control networks).

BACnet International is accredited by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). BACnet International complies with the ANSI/IACET Standard, which is recognized internationally as a standard of excellence in instructional practices. As a result of this accreditation, BACnet International is authorized to issue the IACET CEU. IACET’s history includes development and maintenance of the ANSI/IACET Standard for Continuing Education and Training as well as development of the original CEU.

“We decided to pursue IACET accreditation because the IACET CEU credit is accepted by an exceptionally large group of regulatory boards, companies, and organizations,” said Andy McMillan, president of BACnet International. “This allows us to provide consulting engineers and others who need formal continuing education credits with additional value for their time spent learning about BACnet. We have seen tremendous interest in our online courses and are pleased to augment our free courses with free CEU and PDH certificates.”

Courses currently available on The BACnet Institute include BACnet Basics and The Facility Manager’s Guide to Building Automation Systems. A third course on BACnet Device Profiles will be launched in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.thebacnetinstitute.org.