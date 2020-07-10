WSP Global Inc., Altus Group Launch GeoVerra Inc.

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc., a professional services firms and Altus Group Limited, a provider of software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced their previously announced transaction to combine their respective geomatics business units has closed. The combined entity launched as GeoVerra Inc., forming a leading Canadian geomatics firm with offices in Western Canada and Ontario.

With offices in 29 cities and towns across Western Canada and Ontario, GeoVerra is well equipped to serve its clients by offering a broad variety of geomatics services. Through the combination, GeoVerra has the expertise and scope to take on large, complex projects while remaining agile to be competitive at the local level for smaller projects.

GeoVerra will be led by John Nielsen as CEO, who served as vice president, operations, infrastructure, at WSP Canada, and Mitch Ettinger as COO, who was president of Altus Group’s Geomatics business unit.

“After months of hard work, we’re very excited to officially launch GeoVerra to provide our geomatics solutions and services to new and existing partners across Canada,” said Nielsen. “We have brought together a world-class team in the areas of land surveying, mapping, forestry, and geospatial technology across diverse industries. Our mission is to provide outstanding service that employees are proud of, that our clients will recommend to others, and that leave a positive impact on the communities that we serve.”

For more information, visit www.geoverra.com.