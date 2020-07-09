Whitney & Associates joins IMEG

PEORIA, Ill. — Founded in 1966, Whitney & Associates has served central Illinois for more than 50 years, offering geotechnical engineering services, subsurface and ground water investigations, field and laboratory testing, inspection of construction materials, and other specialized technical services. Whitney & Associates is retained by clients who include engineers, architects, project developers, contractors, and local and state governmental agencies.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Whitney & Associates into our company,” said Paul VanDuyne, president and CEO, IMEG. “By blending both firms’ geotechnical engineering and materials testing expertise with IMEG’s full-service engineering portfolio, we create a strong synergy for future growth, allowing us to leverage a broader base of market and technical expertise.”

Douglas Whitney, president and CEO, Whitney & Associates, said his firm is looking forward to being part of IMEG, which has a civil engineering team of approximately 250 professionals. “We are excited to move into this next chapter of our firm’s growth, expanding our breadth of services,” he said. “This merger brings together decades of experience, enhances our passion for delivering quality work, and allows us to continue developing strong client relationships across the Midwest and beyond.”

The firm joined IMEG July 1 and is doing business as Whitney & Associates, now IMEG. It will continue to operate out of its current office location in Peoria. For more information, visit www.whitneyassociates.com.