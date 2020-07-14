Yaskawa’s Solectria Solar and AlsoEnergy Achieve CSIP Certification for a Complete Rule 21 Solution

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Yaskawa Solectria Solar, a manufacturer of U.S. commercial PV inverters, announced its SOLECTRIA XGI 1500 grid-support utility interactive inverters, in combination with AlsoEnergy, now meet the IEEE™ 2030.5-2018 networking standard as described in the SunSpec Common Smart Inverter Profile (CSIP). Choosing the Solectria XGI 1500 along with an AlsoEnergy SCADA system provides Rule 21 compliance today along with complete readiness to activate Rule 21 operations in the future.

Made in the USA with global components at the Yaskawa America factory in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, the SOLECTRIA XGI 1500 inverter brings together U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing with Yaskawa’s quality and reliability. Yaskawa Solectria Solar understands that the advanced remote smart inverter capabilities desired by some utilities increase cyber security risks for DERs. That is why all three power classes (125 kW, 150 kW, and 166 kW) of the XGI 1500 come with security baked into the inverter making it the most secure three-phase string inverter on the market.

On March 12, AlsoEnergy achieved certification as an approved distributed energy resource (DER) aggregator for Rule 21 projects. This enables AlsoEnergy to relay data and commands between the management systems for California utilities and smart inverters in the field. AlsoEnergy provides Rule 21 aggregator service using the components of their standard SCADA system, allowing them to provide this communication service for Rule 21 projects as a cost-efficient addition to their control and monitoring solutions. Yaskawa Solectria Solar and AlsoEnergy collaborated to successfully complete the CSIP testing process for the XGI 1500 inverter, demonstrating the successful operation of the integrated solution.

“We are very happy to be working with AlsoEnergy and bringing a robust American-made solution to the market,” said Miles C. Russell, director of product management at Yaskawa Solectria Solar. “We are ramping our production to keep pace with the interest in the new XGI 1500 inverters.”

As a DER Aggregator for Rule 21 systems, AlsoEnergy delivers a highly efficient system for utility communications that supports simultaneous management and updates for multiple systems, said Mesa Scharf, vice president of product management at AlsoEnergy. “Our collaboration with Solectria provides a futureproofed solution for shared clients, avoiding the need to install new hardware when Rule 21 operations are activated.”

