Stephen Burk Joins HGA as National Engineering Business Developer

MINNEAPOLIS — HGA named Stephen Burk as national engineering business developer and senior associate in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

He will focus on building client relations and new business opportunities aligned with HGA’s multidisciplinary engineering and energy & infrastructure expertise serving core market sectors across 11 national offices.

Burk has more than 20 years of marketing experience in architecture, engineering, technology, and construction industries. His expertise includes marketing strategy, sales, events management, and business writing and storytelling.

“Stephen has a proven record of developing strong business relationships,” said Rick Hombsch, P.E., LEED AP, vice president and national engineering marketing director, HGA. “He’s a true communicator who knows how to connect businesses, people, and expertise across industries. We are excited to have him on our team as we continue to expand our engineering services to help clients meet sustainable facility goals.”

Before joining HGA, he was owner of Spotlight, where he provided strategic marketing consulting for professional services firms in the technology, engineering, and design industries.

Burk has held leadership roles for the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Minnesota High Tech Association, the U.S. Green Building Council, and has served as an adjunct instructor at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis.

He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from St John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.hga.com.