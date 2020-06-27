Jose Diaz Named VP of Mechanical Engineering for Cuhaci & Peterson

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cuhaci & Peterson Architects, Engineers, and Planners has named Jose Diaz vice president of mechanical engineering. With the firm since 2011, Diaz has played an important role in developing engineering solutions for the firm's clients, including contributions to the growth of one of the firm's largest retail programs. He will be responsible for leading the firm's mechanical engineering discipline, facilitating strategy, and setting direction for the service line group within the organization.

"His dedication to engineering the best solutions for our clients and sharing knowledge with his peers are just a couple of the many reasons Jose will excel in this role," said Jaison Moras, vice president of electrical engineering, C&P.

Diaz’s experience is vast, including preparing mechanical and plumbing design plans for stores throughout the Southeast, working on-site to verify mechanical, plumbing and refrigeration for remodels, Siphonic roof drain calculations, mechanical functional performance tests for new stores, QC, RFI responses, and construction administration. Diaz is an integral part of the firm's engineering leadership.

A member of the ASHRAE and a licensed professional engineer in 10 states, Diaz has also preformed HVAC and plumbing design for retail projects along the U.S. East Coast. For more information, visit www.c-p.com.