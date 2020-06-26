Torus Water Tube Condensing Boilers – RBI

WESTFIELD, Mass. — RBI introduces Torus water tube condensing boilers and water heaters designed to bring next-level performance in a compact footprint. Offered in sizes ranging from 1,250-4,000 MBtuh, Torus boilers are up to 97.5% and water heaters are up to 98% Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institiute (AHRI)-certified efficient. Torus units feature a 5:1 turndown for outstanding performance and quality in a user-friendly design.

At the heart of Torus is the heat exchanger. Made from 316L stainless steel, Torus heat exchangers are manufactured through a process called tube hydroforming, which allows the shaping of stainless steel tubes that are not only stronger and lighter but also have a higher quality surface than competitive heat exchangers. The unique four-pass design works in concert with a multichannel manifold and increased tube diameters resulting in ultra-high efficiency with very low pressure drop. An exclusive telescoping burner door system slides outwards offering full access to the combustion chamber for annual inspection and service.

Torus’s Heatnet 3.0 integrated boiler control management system features a user-friendly intuitive touchscreen, allowing for easy set up and valuable trending data. HeatNet 3.0 continually monitors system performance and modulates boiler firing rates to maximize turndown ratios and maintain peak efficiency. A Sika vortex flow sensor provides real-time flow communication to the HeatNet 3.0 control platform while the Tru-Flow Air/Fuel Coupling constantly monitors and regulates the flow of both air and fuel ensuing optimal 1:1 fuel mixture for safe and reliable operation.

HeatNet Online, an optional secure web-based remote monitoring program, allows users the ability to map boiler trend performance, change set points, and receive live alerts via SMS text messaging or email to any smartphone, tablet, or computer, giving users peace of mind relative to their boiler performance.

Torus equipment is low NOx and Category II- and IV-approved. Torus units can be vented with stainless steel and nonmetallic vent options, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) and polypropylene. For more information, visit www.rbiwaterheaters.com.