Gary Fromer Named CEO of DCO Energy

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Gary Fromer has been named CEO of DCO Energy and DB Energy Assets. DCO’s founder, Frank DiCola, will retire from his role as co-CEO and assume the role of executive chairman of the board for DCO Energy and DB Energy Assets.

In 2000, DiCola partnered with Joe and Michael Jingoli to found DCO Energy. Over the past two decades, DiCola has been the driving force in growing DCO into a respected leader in the North American alternative power generation market. DiCola will continue to provide leadership on key projects.

Fromer has served as co-CEO of DCO Energy with DiCola over the past several months and has had a long career prior to joining DCO, having served as a senior executive at Constellation Energy, as CEO of CPower Inc., and as a senior executive at SAP.

“Frank DiCola is an icon in the distributed energy industry and we and our clients will continue to benefit from his vision, clarity and execution,” said Fromer. “The DCO Energy team is excited to expand upon Frank’s legacy with his continuing leadership as executive chairman.”

“I respect Gary Fromer and know he is well-respected throughout our industry as a growth-focused leader,” said DiCola. “The executive management team led by Joe and Michael Jingoli, and I are fully invested in continuing to provide world-class distributed energy services for our customers and continuing to grow the DCO Energy platform with Gary at the helm.”

