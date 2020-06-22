Beckhoff USA Hires Steve Rastberger as Northeast Region District Manager

SAVAGE, Minn. — Beckhoff Automation LLC recently appointed Steve Rastberger as northeast region district manager. Rastberger possesses significant knowledge of automation technology, industry trends, and key markets throughout the region, which he will use to oversee sales development of new and longstanding customers. He will work directly with Graham Harris, east region manager, and a strong team of sales and applications engineers in the area to drive further growth in Beckhoff sales and market share.

Rastberger has held many positions in technical sales and management throughout his career in industrial automation, ranging from field account manager to vice president of business development for a consulting firm. During nearly eight years at Omron Automation – Americas, he served as channel sales manager for the Eastern U.S., among other positions, and eventually became director of the solutions and service division. Most recently, he worked as regional sales manager for automation vendor Unitronics.

“Steve demonstrates a wealth of knowledge and experience that makes him an ideal candidate for this role,” said Kevin Barker, president of Beckhoff Automation LLC. “With an outstanding track record as both a salesperson and a business development manager, Steve is highly skilled at helping customers solve difficult challenges through the use of automation and controls technology. In addition to his impressive resume, Steve brings to Beckhoff a strong technical background and an abundance of local market and customer knowledge throughout the East Coast. We are excited to have Steve on board.”

