VMC Group Opens New Office in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — VMC Group, a provider of vibration isolation and seismic engineering services and vibration and noise control products, has expanded its California presence with the opening of a new office in Los Angeles. Two tenured employees, Danielle and Andrew Taylor, relocated to Los Angeles to manage this new venture, named VMC West.

Danielle Taylor, who has been with the company for 16 years as senior national sales manager, transitioned into the role of VMC West sales manager and will cover outside sales in California. With her expertise in seismic, wind, and vibration isolation products, Danielle is well equipped to lead the company's expansion in the state.

Andrew Taylor, who has been with the company for nearly seven years as a sales engineer and has 25 total years of construction management experience, will continue fulfilling his role in Los Angeles. He will provide sales support, manage projects, and assist with design work for projects in the region.

As a collective team, Danielle and Andrew will work closely with customers to deliver projects that exceed expectations and are certified to withstand the region's high seismic activity.

"For many years, we have been awaiting the appropriate time to expand and focus dedicated personnel to the West Coast," said John Wilson Jr., chairman and CEO, VMC Group. "I couldn't think of two better people to help with the expansion of our company throughout the West Coast. I look forward to seeing what the two of them accomplish with their abundant amount of knowledge and expertise."

For more information, visit www.thevmcgroup.com.