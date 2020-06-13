Wunderlich–Malec Acquires mGrid™

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Wunderlich-Malec Engineering Inc. (WM) has acquired IPP Connect LLC’s intellectual property and announced the joining of its staff as a new WM business focused on providing innovative solutions, technology, and tools for achieving aggressive energy cost reduction, efficiency, and renewable goals. The patented mGrid technology provides access to lower cost wholesale renewable power as well as software tools for helping utilities make the business case for investments in renewable delivery systems.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Wunderlich-Malec operates more than 36 technology, software, and engineering offices throughout the U.S. This strategic initiative enables WM to expand energy services to existing and new customers including:

Commercial & Industrial (C&I): end-to-end oversight services for building high renewable content and/or net-zero microgrids. Customers will benefit by lowering their cost of purchased energy, lowering their carbon footprint, and providing a sound basis for energy distribution and generation upgrades.

Utilities: simulation, modeling, and planning tools/services for accelerating investment into renewable delivery systems and utility microgrids that help customers and cities achieve their renewable and net-zero goals.

Since 2009, IPP Connect’s staff has provided more than 200 C&I and Utility energy assessments/plans and significant energy market, technology, and rate expertise, including sophisticated in-house energy and financial modeling capabilities. They have helped customers meet their sustainability and energy goals while reducing energy costs by 40%-60%.

John Kelly, former managing partner and co-founder of IPP Connect, who along with Gregory Rouse, a co-founder and chief technology officer, are joining WM.

“This acquisition accelerates innovation, enables joint products, and provides increased resources for existing and new clients,” said Kelly.

WM and IPP Connect have already forged an exceptional working relationship and have jointly provided sustainable energy tools and studies to major customers. Neal Wunderlich, president of Wunderlich – Malec Engineering, Inc. added “With our capital investment in added technology and added uniquely skilled resources, we expect substantial growth in the sustainable energy services market.”

Since its incorporation in 1981, WM attributes its success to its commitment in providing quality solutions and delivering customer satisfaction as proven with 70% plus of its annual revenue generated from existing customers. In 2012, WM became a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP). WM is one of the largest and best-established engineering companies in the U.S. with more than 400 professionals and 36 offices nationwide. In 2020, WM was ranked 183rd on the Engineering News Record (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms.

WM’s new business will continue to operate as a business unit from its existing headquarters in the Chicago area and provide expanded services to its valued clients as part of the WM team. For more information, visit www.meng.com.