Kathy Drengler Retiring as Greenheck Group Vice President

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Kathy Drengler, Greenheck Group vice president of human resources, has announced her retirement, effective Oct. 2, after a 34-year career at Greenheck. Carrie Strobel, human resources director for Greenheck, has been promoted to replace Drengler.

“Kathy has had an incredible impact on so many areas of Greenheck during her career,” said Jim McIntyre, president and CEO, Greenheck Group. “She was involved in the recruitment, selection, training, and development of thousands of Greenheck Group team members and served as the first female leader on our Greenheck Group executive committee. In addition, she provided significant leadership in our community.”

Prior to joining Greenheck, Drengler worked as a senior accountant for Krause, Howard & Company, CPAs of Wausau. She earned a bachelor’s degree in managerial accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and a master’s degree in training and development from the University of Wisconsin – Stout. She is also a certified public accountant (CPA).

Drengler’s community involvement includes serving as a director of the Wausau/Marathon County Workforce Development Board, a member of the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point Chancellor’s Advisory Council, and a board member of the NTC Foundation. She also provided many years of service to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.

In her new position, Strobel will be responsible for leading the Greenheck Group’s strategies and policies relating to compensation, benefits, recruiting, leadership development, and training. A 14-year veteran of Greenheck Group, she will continue to direct human resources for the Greenheck entity until her successor is in place. Prior to assuming her HR position, Strobel served three years as the general manager for the Power Roof Ventilator (PRV) business unit in addition to various leadership roles in product management, systems, and operations. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW-Green Bay and holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and quality from Marian University. Prior to joining Greenheck, she began her manufacturing career at Paper Converting Machine Company with roles in operations and systems. Strobel also served as a Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, where she was responsible for the development and training of a unit of newly recruited sailors. She serves on the advisory committee for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s (WMC) Future Wisconsin initiative.

“We believe Carrie’s well-rounded understanding of the organization, and significant Greenheck experience, along with her strong leadership and business acumen, will make her an effective strategic HR partner for the Greenheck Group,” McIntyre said.

For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.