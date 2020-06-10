Engineered Systems Columnist Phil Zito to Lead 'Healthier Buildings' Webinar

Phil Zito, CEO of Building Automation Monthly and the author of Engineered Systems’ BAS column, will join Chris Jones, product manager, actuator solutions, Belimo, and Bob French, chief evangelist, 75F, as presenters of a “Healthier Buildings: Partial Occupancy and Enhanced Ventilation During a Pandemic” webinar, scheduled for 1 p.m. CST on Tuesday, June 16.

The event is designed to help attendees understand how to make indoor spaces safer for occupancy during a pandemic and why this is vital to rebuilding a life outside our homes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and ASHRAE have issued guidance on taking steps toward healthier indoor environments. 75F's Healthier Buildings webcast series aims to help building owners and facility managers learn how to implement these guidelines safely and efficiently. For more information, or to register, visit https://bit.ly/ZITOWEBINAR.