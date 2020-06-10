Enhanced AQUAS™ Commercial Pool Package – Lochinvar

LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a high-efficiency boiler and water heater manufacturer, has further enhanced its AQUAS™ Commercial Pool Package line. Titanium plate and frame heat exchangers will now be utilized on models with inputs ranging from 399,000-6,000,000 Btu/hr. With a reduced width and a simplified maintenance procedure, this updated design will allow for installation in a variety of demanding applications.

Developed with a focus on durability, the enhanced heat exchanger, compatible with chlorine and salt-system pools, can accommodate a variety of system flow rates. All AQUAS models also include top-of-the-line safety features to better ensure consistent pool temperature and prevent potentially dangerous heat levels.

The updated AQUAS models feature Lochinvar’s easy-to-use SMART SYSTEM™ Operating Control. A multicolor graphic LCD display and navigation dial make setup and navigation of parameters simple and efficient. Additionally, a built-in USB port allows for seamless system software updates and provides access for computer-aided troubleshooting. For more information, visit www.lochinvar.com.