Paladin Inc. Leveraging Technology Tools to Offset COVID-19 Impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. — With governors across the Southeast guiding the process of economic reengagement, the team at Paladin Inc. has been receiving increased interest from commercial construction clients seeking the best way to get back to work while keeping their employees and tenants safe in the “age of COVID-19.”

“If there is one phrase to describe the way the construction business has always worked, it would be ‘shoulder to shoulder,’” said Candice Rogers, president of Paladin Inc. “The threat of coronavirus is changing that dynamic, whether we’re talking about an architect and engineer standing side by side over a set of drawings or construction workers installing a rooftop chiller together. Months of teleworking have convinced leaders that technology can enhance business, so they’re very open to exploring the unforeseen benefits of 3-D and BIM tools.”

Rogers and the team at her company’s new subsidiary, Paladin DTS, believe the emerging potential for building information management (BIM) tools and 3-D coordination lies in their ability to protect the health of workers on the job site by reducing the amount of extended in-person contact.

“People have long, appropriately thought of these technology tools in terms of their power to improve quality and save money,” said Chad Riegle, director of virtual design services, Paladin. “We’re showing clients that they can also help them deploy highly-coordinated installations as a way to limit on-site exposure for the hardworking people who are actually turning the wrenches.”

Technology tools are also impacting the day-to-day maintenance of buildings that have entered service, helping managers limit the exposure of valuable technicians and occupants. With their ability to pinpoint the source of problems, 3-D imaging and remote monitoring enable advance planning of a maintenance call as a way to limit time on-site.

“Controls and maintenance teams with a clear picture of the situation need not waste time hunting for the malfunctioning valves and equipment,” concluded Riegle. “With the right data and a clear plan, they can get into a building, fix the problem, and get clear in a rapid fashion, saving time, money, and, most importantly, limiting exposure for anyone in the building, themselves included. That’s a clear benefit of technology.”

For more information about utilizing 3-D tools and BIM resources in the era of COVID-19, visit www.paladindts.com.