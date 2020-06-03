SBR-30 Low-NOx Burners – Industrial Combustion

MONROE, Wis. — Industrial Combustion announces the launch of its SBR-30 series burners. Developed for use with a variety of boiler types, such as firetube and watertube boilers, this burner series is capable of less than 30-ppm NOx emissions without flue gas recirculation (FGR). These reliable burners are ideal for applications where low emissions are required and high efficiency is desired.

The SBR-30 burner series offers a natural gas fuel option from 16.8-54.6 MMBTU/hr. It also is capable of firing #2 fuel oil as a backup.

The unique firing head design of the burner achieves controlled combustion, resulting in low emissions with 3% O2 achievable over all firing rates. Its advanced technology enables the SBR-30 series to offer low-NOx, low-CO emissions and up to 10:1 turndown on natural gas.

SBR-30 burners are compatible with multiple control systems and feature options for O2 trim, variable-speed drive, parallel positioning, and controlling lead/lag. The blowers on these units are engineered for efficiency and performance, and their energy-saving design is optimized for variable-speed operation.

The burners feature an easy-access air housing for internal components. Because no FGR or air filters are needed, the SBR-30 burner series helps reduce maintenance costs. For more information, visit www.ind-comb.com.