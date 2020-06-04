Dennis Truax Elected 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers President

RESTON, Va. — The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) members elected Dennis Truax, Ph.D., P.E., DEE, D.WRE, F.NSPE, F.ASCE, as president of the society for the 2022-2023 term, after a month-long election that closed June 1.

Truax is currently the James T. White Endowed chair, department head, and a professor in Mississippi State University’s (MSU) department of civil and environmental engineering. He is also director of MSU’s Mississippi Transportation Research Center and brings experience working in the private sector as a consulting engineer and with various governmental agencies as an advisor or regulatory consultant.

“I am honored to be chosen as the society’s next president, and I look forward to leading and advocating for the next generation of civil engineers,” said Truax. “Having been involved in ASCE for over five decades — starting as a student — it is time for ASCE to re-evaluate the needs of the new generation of engineers. I am eager to partner with other leaders within ASCE to ensure we are serving members of all generations and broadening the definition of success within our profession, as we work to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.”

During a lengthy ASCE career, Truax served on the ASCE Board of Direction from 2001 to 2004. He was appointed to two terms as the society’s treasurer and has served on many ASCE committees and groups, including his current role as chair of the Committee on Technical Advancement and member of the committee on licensure, in addition to his current stints on the Engineer Tomorrow Review Task Committee and Student Competitions Task Force. He also served as the Mississippi Section president from 1991-1992.

Truax earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and master’s and doctorate degrees in civil engineering at MSU. He will be inducted as president-elect at the Annual Business Meeting this fall during the ASCE 2020 Convention. For more information, visit www.asce.org.