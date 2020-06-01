Precision Coils Aids Quick Startup of COVID-19 Care Hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Precision Coils, a company that specializes in providing quick-build replacement coils for commercial and institutional HVAC systems, recently deployed that core skill to help retrofit an air-handling unit in a former Memphis newspaper headquarters undergoing rapid transformation into a dedicated pandemic care facility.

The building had stood vacant and six chilled water coils in a 40-year-old air-handling unit (AHU) were non-functional, leaking, and corroded. They needed replacement ASAP.

Via cellphone, Jim Leeds, national sales manager for Precision Coils, coached the local contractor on-site through measuring the old coils, so the replacements would fit exactly. Precision Coils engineered special universal connections to eliminate potential installation delays. They expedited production time to less than five working days versus a typical process of several weeks.

“As an essential business, our team members are engaged and rallied around this cause to support the neighboring hospital,” said Dorcedar Glover, general manager at Precision Coils. “I’m proud of this team for the work they have done and the impact they have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are taking all precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of all of our team members by following the CDC’s recommendations of increased sanitation protocols and social distancing,” she continued.

Precision Coils has also provided rush coils for pandemic-response projects in New Jersey, California, and Florida, sometimes on a next-day basis. For more information, visit www.precision-coils.com.