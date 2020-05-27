Victory Energy Names NE Combustion, WN Mechanical Reps

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The Victory Energy firetube rep network continues to grow as two new firms recently signed on to represent the company’s line of firetube products. Victory Energy is continuing to expand the firetube sales network across the U.S.

NE Combustion was selected to be the rep firm responsible for Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Founded in 1972, New England Combustion has been a leading supplier of mechanical room equipment product solutions across New England. The firm is led by Bob Handschiegel and team.

WN Mechanical has signed on to represent our line of firetube products in Nevada. Jason Bender heads up the firm located in Reno and owned by Western Nevada Supply.

“We’re pleased that both of these firms have signed on to represent Victory Energy firetube boilers,” said Al Wasinger, vice president of operations and director of the firetube business. “This is a continuation of our efforts to assemble a great network of firetube reps as more and more customers are responding to what Victory Energy is bringing to the firetube market.

“Both of these firms exhibit the sales attributes that we’re looking for in our rep partners,” continued Wasinger. “Their deep experience in their respective territories affords us the opportunity to build the firetube business. It’s a continued demonstration of our commitment to using independent sales reps as our firetube go-to-market sales strategy,” added Wasinger.

