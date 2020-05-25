Larger MegaPress®G Fittings – Viega LLC

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Viega’s MegaPress®G press fitting technology is now available for carbon steel pipe up to 4 inches.

Viega, a manufacturer in press fitting technology, is introducing MegaPressG fittings for 2½-, 3- and 4-inch pipe. The new fittings join the current MegaPressG offerings of ½- to 2-inch fittings to create a comprehensive lineup of fittings approved for use in gas and fuel oil applications. The system allows secure press connections on gas lines 2½ inches to 4 inches in 16 seconds or less.

Constructed of carbon steel with a corrosion-resistant zinc nickel coating and graphite separator ring in larger sizes, MegaPressG is suitable for use with ASTM Schedule 5 to Schedule 40 carbon steel pipe.

Designed to reduce labor costs, using MegaPressG means no open flames, faster connections, and labor savings, resulting in safer and more efficient projects that come in on time and on budget.

Configurations include elbows, couplings, no-stop couplings, reducers, tees, reducing tees, adapters, reducing adapters, caps and flanges.

Combining productivity with peace of mind, MegaPressG fittings are equipped with the patented Viega Smart Connect® technology, which allows installers to easily identify unpressed connections during pressure testing. And MegaPressG fittings offer the same proven quality and durability as all Viega products, bringing complete confidence to every job.

“Since Viega first introduced MegaPressG fittings, customers have been asking for them in larger sizes,” said William Dutcher, Viega product manager for metals, IPS. “The new fittings will allow customers to experience the time savings and consistent quality connections on an even greater number and variety of jobs.”

For more information on the new line of MegaPressG fittings, visit https://www.viega.us/en/products/applications/plumbing1/gas.html.