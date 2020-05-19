Bell & Gossett Announces Virtual HVAC Training Opportunities

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Bell & Gossett, a Xylem brand, is offering free online professional learning opportunities for customers, representatives, and industry professionals as part of the company’s overall shift to online and virtual training amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bell & Gossett Remote Learning Hub is a free, one-stop-shop for remote learning opportunities and resources conducted in the form of online courses, webinars, live trainings, Q&A forums, and virtual guest speakers.

The Bell & Gossett Remote Learning Hub features online courses from its Little Red Schoolhouse, offering individual chapters for a quick refresher and full courses for earning continuing education credits. Available individual chapters include: Elements of a Pump Curve, Part Load Efficiency Value, Sizing a Pressure Booster, 90.1 Energy Standard, and Pump Selection.

The Bell & Gossett Remote Learning Hub also provides industry professionals with a vast selection of previously recorded webinars covering important industry topics such as energy conservation standards and the U. S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Another available resource on the Bell & Gossett Remote Learning Hub is the Bell & Gossett Webinar Series, presenting weekly online training focused on a variety of HVAC industry with sessions currently scheduled through May 28, 2020.

Additional online resources include the Bell & Gossett YouTube channel, which features videos on a range of topics, including maintenance demos, case studies and product spotlights; and the Bell & Gossett show on the Solving Water: a Xylem Podcast feed where thought leaders discuss a wide range of industry and system topics.

For more information on Bell & Gossett’s online training offerings, please visit https://info.xyleminc.com/LRSH.html